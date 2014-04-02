Libya says could finalize port-opening deal with rebels in 2-3 days

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s government could finalize within two to three days an agreement with rebels in the east of the country to reopen several seized oil export ports, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

“Negotiations are still ongoing but we expect an agreement to open the ports,” a spokesman for interim Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni said, in the first official comments since rebel leader Ibrahim Jathran announced a pact late on Tuesday.

The spokesman said such a deal, mediated by tribal elders, could be finalized in less than a week, possibly two to three days.