Libyan oil output at 300,000 bpd after El Feel ups production: NOC

A long line of cars wait their turn at a petrol station due to shortages in Tripoli, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s oil output has risen to 300,000 barrels a day (bpd) after the El Feel field in the southwest increased production to 105,000 bpd, a spokesman for National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Thursday.

El Feel, operated by NOC and Italy’s ENI, restarted work earlier this month after a protest there ended.

The eastern Hariga oil port has reopened and is preparing to receive a tanker after a deal was reached with a different group of protesting security guards, NOC spokesman Mohamed El Harrai said.

A tanker would load 600,000 barrels of oil within four hours, the port manager said. The protesters had blocked tankers since mid-May from docking at the port, located in Tobruk. They allowed the loading of one tanker on Saturday but closed it again to demand more salary payments.

Libya’s oil industry has been hit by waves of protests from state security guards, militias and tribesmen pressing the weak government over financial and political demands.