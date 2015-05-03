Libyan protesters end strike at eastern port of Brega: spokesman

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Protesters have ended a strike at state-run Sirte Oil Co in eastern Libyan port of Brega which had forced the closure of the Irda gas field, a company spokesman said on Sunday.

“We have reached an agreement with the protesters to end their strike,” the spokesman said. The protesters had demanded jobs at the oil firm and had prevented staff from working at the company’s headquarters.

It was not immediately clear whether the Irda field had resumed work.