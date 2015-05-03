FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libyan protesters end strike at eastern port of Brega: spokesman
May 3, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 2 years ago

Libyan protesters end strike at eastern port of Brega: spokesman

A general view of the Sirte Oil Company in Brega October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran al-Fetori

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Protesters have ended a strike at state-run Sirte Oil Co in eastern Libyan port of Brega which had forced the closure of the Irda gas field, a company spokesman said on Sunday.

“We have reached an agreement with the protesters to end their strike,” the spokesman said. The protesters had demanded jobs at the oil firm and had prevented staff from working at the company’s headquarters.

It was not immediately clear whether the Irda field had resumed work.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
