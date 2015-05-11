Libyan oil company AGOCO pumping up to 260,000 bpd: spokesman

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Libya’s Arabian Gulf Oil Co (AGOCO) is producing 230,000 to 260,000 barrels per day, a company spokesman said on Sunday, down some 35,000 bpd because a protest closed the Nafoura oilfield.

The company’s port of Hariga is expecting three tankers to lift oil this week, an oil official said, and another tanker was docked at the eastern port to deliver petrol for the local market. Two more tankers bringing fuel were waiting outside the port, he said.

The state oil company AGOCO mainly exports oil from the southeastern fields of Sarir and Messla through Hariga. It also has fields connected to the port of Zueitina, but protesters blocked the pipeline to that port a week ago, forcing the Nafoura oilfield, which had pumped up to 35,000 bpd, to shut down.

“The Nafoura field is still closed,” said AGOCO’s spokesman. “But Hariga port is working normally.”

The western El Feel oilfield, operated by state-run National Oil Corp and Italy’s ENI, was still closed by a security guards’ strike, a field engineer said. A pipeline blockage shut down the neighboring El Sharara field in November.

The closure of several oilfields across the North African country have reduced Libya’s oil production to 380,000 to 400,000 bpd, an industry source told Reuters on Friday. Libya had pumped up to 1.6 million bpd in 2010, before an uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi.

The loss of oil revenue has triggered a public finance crisis, forcing the central bank to use up a quarter of its foreign currency reserves in 2014, according to official data.

Libya is now caught in a struggle between two governments, one based in the east and a rival administration controlling Tripoli, as rebels who helped oust Gaddafi in 2011 have fallen out along political, regional and tribal lines.