Libya's Sharara oil field resumes production: source

LONDON (Reuters) - Libya's Sharara oil field resumed production on Sunday after a week-long shutdown when a pipeline linking it to an export terminal was blocked, a Libyan oil source told Reuters.

Crude from the field is due to reach the Zawiya terminal later tonight the source said, declining to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

NOC declared force majeure on exports of Sharara crude on March 28, a day after the shutdown of the field. The force majeure remains in place for now, the source said but added it could be lifted as early as Monday morning.

The source said the state-owned National Oil Corp's Chairman Mustafa Sanalla was able to convince the group which blocked the pipeline from the field to the Zawiya terminal of the importance of resuming oil flows unconditionally.

The field was producing around 220,000 bpd before the shutdown.