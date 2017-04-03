Libya oil output jumps after Sharara force majeure lifted

LONDON (Reuters) - Libya's crude production rose on Monday after state-owned National Oil Corp (NOC) lifted force majeure on loadings of Sharara crude oil from the Zawiya terminal in the west of the country, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

NOC lifted force majeure on crude loadings of Sharara on Monday morning, shortly after the field was restarted, a Libyan oil source told Reuters.

The field restarted production on Sunday evening after shutting down on March 27 when an unknown group blocked a pipeline linking it to Zawiya.

NOC declared force majeure on Sharara crude loadings a day after on March 28.

The field was producing 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) on Sunday, a second Libyan oil source told Reuters.

By Monday, production had reached 120,000 bpd, according to a trading source with knowledge of the matter, about 100,000 bpd below its production before the shutdown.

Libyan oil production stood at 508,000 bpd prior to the restart of the field, one of the Libyan oil sources said.

The Minerva Kythnos oil tanker is due to arrive at Zawiya on Tuesday to load a 630,000 barrel cargo, a shipping source told Reuters.

The owner of the cargo is not yet known, but Austrian firm OMV was due to load a cargo of around the same size at the port on the Sea Vine tanker last week. The booking was then cancelled due to the shutdown.

In addition to providing an export stream, the field feeds crude to the 120,000 bpd Zawiya oil refinery, currently Libya's biggest operating plant.

The oilfield is Libya's biggest and operated by a joint venture between NOC and a consortium of Repsol, Total, Statoil and OMV.