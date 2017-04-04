FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Output at Libya's Sharara oil field recovers to 200,000 barrels per day: National Oil Corp
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
April 4, 2017 / 5:50 PM / 5 months ago

Output at Libya's Sharara oil field recovers to 200,000 barrels per day: National Oil Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Production at Libya's Sharara oil field has risen back to 200,000 barrels per day (bpd), nearing the rate it was running at before a recent week-long shutdown, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The NOC said it hopes to increase output from Sharara to 270,00 bpd in the coming weeks, as part of efforts to boost national production to 1.1 million bpd by August.

Sharara had been producing 221,000 bpd before protesters shut a pipeline from the field late last month. National production stood at around 700,000 bpd.

Sharara is operated by a joint venture comprising the NOC, Repsol, Total, OMV and Statoil.

Reporting by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Greg Mahlich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.