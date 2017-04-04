Output at Libya's Sharara oil field recovers to 200,000 barrels per day: National Oil Corp

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Production at Libya's Sharara oil field has risen back to 200,000 barrels per day (bpd), nearing the rate it was running at before a recent week-long shutdown, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The NOC said it hopes to increase output from Sharara to 270,00 bpd in the coming weeks, as part of efforts to boost national production to 1.1 million bpd by August.

Sharara had been producing 221,000 bpd before protesters shut a pipeline from the field late last month. National production stood at around 700,000 bpd.

Sharara is operated by a joint venture comprising the NOC, Repsol, Total, OMV and Statoil.