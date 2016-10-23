Libya's oil output at 580,000-600,000 bpd, seeks more from western areas

A sign is pictured as an oil tanker is seen off the coast of the port of Ras Lanuf, Libya September 21, 2016.

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya's oil production is 580,000 to 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) and officials are negotiating with western municipalities to return another 380,000 bpd output from those areas, Prime Minister Fayez Serraj said on Sunday.

Libya's production has been battered by port shutdowns, strikes and protests closing pipelines since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Output has increased recently since the reopening of major oil export terminals.