10 months ago
Libya's oil output at 580,000-600,000 bpd, seeks more from western areas
October 23, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 10 months ago

Libya's oil output at 580,000-600,000 bpd, seeks more from western areas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign is pictured as an oil tanker is seen off the coast of the port of Ras Lanuf, Libya September 21, 2016.Stringer

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya's oil production is 580,000 to 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) and officials are negotiating with western municipalities to return another 380,000 bpd output from those areas, Prime Minister Fayez Serraj said on Sunday.

Libya's production has been battered by port shutdowns, strikes and protests closing pipelines since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Output has increased recently since the reopening of major oil export terminals.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by Susan Thomas

