3 months ago
Libyan oil production recovers partially after power outage: officials
May 18, 2017 / 6:26 PM / 3 months ago

Libyan oil production recovers partially after power outage: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya's oil production partially recovered from 683,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 724,000 bpd on Thursday after a power outage affecting the Messla and Sarir fields was fixed, oil officials said.

Libya's national output had risen to more than 800,000 bpd for the first time since October 2014 before the power problem earlier this week.

Omran al-Zwai, a spokesman for the Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO), said production levels were gradually rising after power had been restored.

Reporting by Aidan Lewis in Tripoli and Ayman al-Warfalli in Benghazi, editing by David Evans

