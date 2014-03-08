North Korean-flagged tanker loads oil at seized Libyan port: officials

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - A North Korean-flagged tanker has started loading oil at a Libyan port seized by rebels in the east of the country, port and oil officials said on Saturday.

The Libyan government threatened earlier on Saturday to bomb the vessel if it tried to ship the cargo out of Es Sider port. The rebels want to sell the oil to bypass the government and get a greater share of the country’s oil wealth.

“The loading has started,” a port worker told Reuters. A spokesman for state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) confirmed this.