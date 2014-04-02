Libya says moves oil security force headquarters to east, meets rebel demand

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya will move the headquarters of a security force tasked with guarding oil facilities to the eastern town of Brega, home to a rebel force occupying oil ports, the government said on Wednesday.

The government did not explain the move in a regular cabinet statement but it meets a demand from port rebel leader Ibrahim Jathran. His main headquarters are in Brega near the Zueitina oil port.

Rebels and the government both have said they expect to agree on a deal to lift a blockage of major eastern oil ports.