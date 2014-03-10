FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Libyan navy says surrounds North Korea-flagged tanker outside rebel port
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 10, 2014 / 4:37 PM / 4 years ago

Libyan navy says surrounds North Korea-flagged tanker outside rebel port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libyan navy and allied militia forces have surrounded a North Korea-flagged tanker just outside an eastern port held by rebels, a navy spokesman said on Monday.

The Morning Glory has loaded crude oil worth $30 million at the Es Sider port, bypassing Tripoli authorities, despite a government threat to bomb it should it sail away.

Navy spokesman Ayoub Qassem told Reuters the tanker was currently in what is known as the waiting area outside the port for ships planning to depart at some point.

“Boats from the navy and revolutionary forces have surrounded the tanker,” he said.

Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Anthony Barker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.