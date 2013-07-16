Armed protesters storm Libya's Zueitina oil port: witness

A general view shows the Zueitina oil terminal in Zueitina, about 120 km west of Benghazi, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - An armed group of protesters stormed the eastern Libyan oil port of Zueitina on Tuesday, demanding workers halt operations, an engineer at the terminal said.

The protesters’ objectives were not immediately known.

“The group arrived and asked that operations be shut down. A ship bound for Italy was being loaded with crude and I had to negotiate with them to allow the loading to continue,” the engineer told Reuters by phone.

“It was difficult to convince them but the ship is being loaded. Everything else is shut down.”