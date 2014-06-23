Crude exports at Libya's Hariga port blocked by protesting guards

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s easternmost Hariga oil port was shut again for crude exports after reopening at the weekend, after oil guards demanding salaries prevented a tanker from loading, a spokesman for operator Arabian Gulf Oil Co (AGOCO) said on Monday.

The Petroleum Facilities Guard have been protesting since May over late salary payments for March and April.

They let one of the two waiting tankers, the Alexia, load crude over the weekend after a month-long wait. But the PFG will not let the second one load until they receive their May salaries, a spokesman at state run AGOCO said.

The Phoenix Beacon has been waiting to load crude for nearly a month, ship tracking showed.