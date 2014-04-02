FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
East Libyan rebels to reopen Zueitina oil port first once deal is done
#World News
April 2, 2014 / 3:02 PM / 3 years ago

East Libyan rebels to reopen Zueitina oil port first once deal is done

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Rebels in eastern Libya will reopen the seized Zueitina oil port first once they have reached a final deal with the government, a rebel official told Reuters on Wednesday.

“Zueitina could open within two days,” said Essam al-Jahani, a member of the rebels’ leadership team. Zueitina is the smallest of the three ports held by the rebels since summer.

He said talks with the government were still ongoing to discuss the rebel demands to move state institutions such as the central bank to Benghazi and the possibility of a vote over whether to introduce a federalist system.

Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Anthony Barker

