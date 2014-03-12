Tanker coming from Libyan rebel port entered Egyptian waters: minister

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s navy has lost contact with an oil tanker that loaded oil in a rebel-held port and has now slipped into Egyptian waters after being attacked by Libya’s air force, a government minister said on Wednesday.

The tanker was last seen sailing near Marsa Matruh on the Egyptian side of the joint border, Libya’s culture minister and government spokesman Habib al-Amin told a televised news conference.

Libya had asked Egypt and other countries to stop the tanker, he said.