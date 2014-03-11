FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy says no military vessel near Libyan tanker incident
#World News
March 11, 2014

Italy says no military vessel near Libyan tanker incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s defense ministry on Tuesday said that no Italian military vessels were near to where a Libyan military spokesman earlier said Italian ships had helped Libya’s navy secure a fleeing oil tanker, a spokeswoman said.

“There were no Italian military vessels in the area,” a ministry spokeswoman told Reuters.

A tanker that loaded oil at a rebel-held port in the east of the country escaped the Libyan navy earlier in the day, leading to the ouster of Prime Minister Ali Zeidan. A Libyan military spokeswoman later said the tanker had been fired on, damaged and secured with the help of “Italian vessels”.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

