Libyan rebels say navy attack on tanker would be 'declaration of war'
#World News
March 9, 2014 / 6:36 PM / 4 years ago

Libyan rebels say navy attack on tanker would be 'declaration of war'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - An armed movement which has seized oil ports in eastern Libya said on Sunday any attempt by government forces to attack a North Korea-flagged tanker loading crude at a terminal under its control would be “like a declaration of war”.

Abb-Rabbo al-Barassi, self-declared prime minister of the movement, warned Libya’s navy not to “harm” the tanker docked at Es Sider, according to a statement.

“Such a move would be a declaration of war,” said the statement, sent to Reuters by a spokesman.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

