Protesting Berbers force their way into Libyan parliament
August 13, 2013 / 2:59 PM / 4 years ago

Protesting Berbers force their way into Libyan parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Members of Libya’s ethnic Berber minority forced their way into the parliament building in Tripoli on Tuesday, smashing windows and destroying furniture, in a demonstration to push for cultural rights, an assembly spokesman said.

The protest occurred during a break in a regular session at the assembly, General National Congress spokesman Omar Hmaiden said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, but Hmaiden said furniture had been smashed and some documents belonging to assembly members were missing.

Violence and lawlessness, much of it involving former rebel groups, has hobbled governance in the North African oil producer since the war that toppled Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Reporting by Feras Bosalum in Benghazi; writing by Sami Aboudi in Dubai; Editing by Kevin Liffey

