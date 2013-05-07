Libya's army chief making "important decision" with premier

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s army chief of staff will make an “important decision” together with the prime minister on Tuesday, a defense ministry spokesman said, denying media reports that the head of the armed forces had quit.

Earlier in the day, the defense minister announced his resignation in protest at a siege by gunmen of two government ministries that he called an assault on democracy in Libya, two years after the uprising that toppled dictator Muammar Gaddafi.