Libyan deputy speaker declares election of prime minister invalid
May 4, 2014 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

Libyan deputy speaker declares election of prime minister invalid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s deputy parliamentary speaker declared the election of Ahmed Maiteeq as new prime minister invalid, according to a letter published on a government website on Sunday.

Maiteeq had failed to obtain the necessary quorum during a parliamentary vote earlier on Sunday, First Deputy Parliamentary Speaker Ezzedin al-Awami said in a letter to the government.

The government of former premier Abdullah al-Thinni, who resigned three weeks ago, would stay in office until a successor is elected legally, he wrote.

Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Feras Bosalum; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

