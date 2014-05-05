FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Libya confirms Ahmed Maiteeq as new prime minister
Sections
Featured
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 5, 2014 / 10:03 AM / 3 years ago

Libya confirms Ahmed Maiteeq as new prime minister

Ahmed Elumami

2 Min Read

Reporters watch a live feed of Libyan members of parliament meeting to decide on the new prime minister at the parliament in Tripoli May 4, 2014. Libyan businessman Ahmed Maiteeq is the country's new prime minister, second deputy speaker of parliament Saleh al-Makhzoun said on Sunday. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The head of Libya’s parliament has confirmed businessman Ahmed Maiteeq as the country’s new prime minister, according to a decree signed by him on Monday, one day after a deputy speaker had declared Maiteeq’s election invalid.

The divisions in the assembly highlight growing political turmoil in Libya, where the government and parliament are unable to assert their authority in a country awash with arms and militias from the 2011 ouster of Muammar Gaddafi.

Parliament elected Maiteeq on Sunday after chaotic voting in parliament but First Deputy Speaker Ezzedin al-Awami initially said the businessman had failed to obtain the necessary quorum.

On Monday, the president of parliament, Nouri Abu Sahmain, confirmed that he had asked Maiteeq to form a new government within two weeks, according to the decree posted on parliament’s website. Sahmain wields quasi-presidential powers.

Political analysts said Maiteeq would have difficulty in overcoming the political chaos racking the oil-producing nation.

Since the civil war that ended Gaddafi’s one-man rule, Libya’s nascent democracy has struggled, with its parliament paralyzed by rivalries and brigades of heavily armed former rebels challenging the new authorities.

The prime minister’s post became vacant after Abdullah al-Thinni resigned last month citing an attack by gunmen on his family just a month into his term as head of the government.

Thinni’s short-lived tenure followed that of Ali Zeidan who fled the country after he was fired by deputies over his failure to stop attempts by rebels in the volatile east to sell oil independently of Tripoli’s government.

Libya’s parliament, the General National Congress, is deadlocked between Islamists, tribes and nationalists. The country’s fledgling army faces challenges from unruly ex-rebels, tribal groups and Islamist militants.

Additional reporting by Feras Bosalum Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.