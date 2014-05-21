First Libyan minister backs forces of renegade general

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s culture minister said on Wednesday he would support irregular forces led by a renegade general who is challenging the Tripoli government, the first government member to back him.

“I support the Libyan National Army,” Habib Amin told Reuters, referring to the forces of renegade general Khalifa Haftar.

He said he would not recognise parliament any longer as it had proved unable to run the country.