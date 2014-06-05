FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Election of Ahmed Maiteeq as new Libyan PM violating law: court official
June 5, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

Election of Ahmed Maiteeq as new Libyan PM violating law: court official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Libya's new Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq talks during an interview with Reuters journalists in Tripoli May 26, 2014. Maiteeq won a vote of confidence from parliament on Sunday in defiance of a renegade former army general who has challenged the assembly's legitimacy. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah (LIBYA - Tags: POLITICS) - RTR3QXUU

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The election of Ahmed Maiteeq as new prime minister violates Libya’s temporary constitution, an official at the Supreme Constitutional Court said on Thursday.

A court official said Maiteeq’s election was in principal violating Libya’s temporary constitution though the court has yet to issue a ruling.

Maiteeq’s lawyers argued the election was legitimate, according to the session broadcast on television. The session was later adjourned.

Parliament elected Maiteeq as new prime minister in a chaotic vote which has been disputed by some lawmakers and officials who said it lacked a quorum.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Angus MacSwan

