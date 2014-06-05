Election of Ahmed Maiteeq as new Libyan PM violating law: court official

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The election of Ahmed Maiteeq as new prime minister violates Libya’s temporary constitution, an official at the Supreme Constitutional Court said on Thursday.
A court official said Maiteeq’s election was in principal violating Libya’s temporary constitution though the court has yet to issue a ruling.
Maiteeq’s lawyers argued the election was legitimate, according to the session broadcast on television. The session was later adjourned.
Parliament elected Maiteeq as new prime minister in a chaotic vote which has been disputed by some lawmakers and officials who said it lacked a quorum.
Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Angus MacSwan