Libya's new Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq speaks during a news conference at the office of the Prime Minister in Tripoli on June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s parliament will respect a Supreme Court ruling that the election of Ahmed Maiteeq as prime minister was unconstitutional, a deputy speaker said on Monday.

As of now, Abdullah al-Thinni is the caretaker prime minister, second deputy speaker Salah Makhzoum told a news conference.