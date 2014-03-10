Rebels at East Libya oil ports say will fight any government attack

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Rebels in eastern Libyan said they were moving land and sea forces to confront any government forces trying to attack their positions or a tanker that loaded oil at a port under their control, a rebel official said.
“We have sent land forces to defend Cyrenaica to west of Sirte...and we also have boats patrolling the regional waters,” Essam al-Jahani, a member of the rebels’ leadership team, told Reuters.
He was referring to the historic name for eastern Libya, Cyrenaica, for which they demand political autonomy.
Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Anthony Barker