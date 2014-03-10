Rebels at East Libya oil ports say will fight any government attack

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Rebels in eastern Libyan said they were moving land and sea forces to confront any government forces trying to attack their positions or a tanker that loaded oil at a port under their control, a rebel official said.

“We have sent land forces to defend Cyrenaica to west of Sirte...and we also have boats patrolling the regional waters,” Essam al-Jahani, a member of the rebels’ leadership team, told Reuters.

He was referring to the historic name for eastern Libya, Cyrenaica, for which they demand political autonomy.