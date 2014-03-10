FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rebels at East Libya oil ports say will fight any government attack
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 10, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

Rebels at East Libya oil ports say will fight any government attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Rebels in eastern Libyan said they were moving land and sea forces to confront any government forces trying to attack their positions or a tanker that loaded oil at a port under their control, a rebel official said.

“We have sent land forces to defend Cyrenaica to west of Sirte...and we also have boats patrolling the regional waters,” Essam al-Jahani, a member of the rebels’ leadership team, told Reuters.

He was referring to the historic name for eastern Libya, Cyrenaica, for which they demand political autonomy.

Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Anthony Barker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.