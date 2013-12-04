Libyan cities face blackouts soon due to protests -state media

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Many Libyan cities are headed for blackouts in two days unless protesters demanding more political rights end a blockade of fuel supplies to a vital power station, state news agency Lana said.

A group of Tibu, a black ethnic minority, and other protesters have blocked supplies of petrol to a power station in Sarir in southern Libya.

The Sarir power plant, the biggest in southern and eastern Libya, will halt operations within 48 hours unless the Tibu end a road blockade to let badly needed petrol through, the plant’s manager Hashim Malik told state news agency Lana.

“This will plunge many cities in Libya into total darkness,” Malik was quoted as saying.

Another minority group, the Amazigh or Berbers, has stopped gas supplies from the southwestern Wafa field.

Both groups are demanding that their languages and cultural identities be guaranteed in a new constitution two years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi. They are also want a greater say in a special body that is drafting the constitution.

Power went off on Wednesday morning in parts of the capital Tripoli. Power failures have worsened in the past few days as temperatures have fallen to lows of around 12 degrees Celsius and household demand for heat has risen.

The strikes come on top of widespread protests at oilfields and ports over higher pay and political rights, which have halted most exports and dried up state revenues.

Last week the government said power production had fallen to 4,600 megawatts, less than the summer level of almost 6,000 megawatts, when demand rises for air-conditioning.