Libya's deputy prime minister resigns
#World News
August 3, 2013 / 10:33 PM / in 4 years

Libya's deputy prime minister resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Libya's Deputy Prime Minister Awad Al-Barasi speaks during a news conference in Benghazi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

BENGHAZI (Reuters) - Libya’s deputy prime minister, Awad al-Barasi, resigned on Saturday, saying he was not given enough powers to carry out his duties.

“I cannot work in a dysfunctional government where my powers are lost,” al-Barasi told a news conference in Benghazi.

Barasi criticized Prime Minister Ali Zeidan’s Cabinet, saying it did not deal with problems in a real manner.

Zeidan said last week he would reshuffle the Cabinet and reorganize the government to cope with the urgent situation in the country following killings in the eastern city of Benghazi that sparked violent demonstrations.

The unrest was sparked by the assassination of a prominent political activist and critic of the Muslim Brotherhood, Abdelsalam al-Mosmary, who was shot dead after leaving a mosque in Benghazi.

Barasi is a member of the Muslim Brotherhood-linked Justice and Construction party.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli in Benghazi and Feras Bosalum in Tripoli, Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
