FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Libyan PM says to focus on fighting militants, securing borders
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 26, 2014 / 1:54 PM / 3 years ago

New Libyan PM says to focus on fighting militants, securing borders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Libya's Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq speaks during a news conference in Tripoli May 21, 2014. REUTERS/ Hani Amara

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s new premier said on Monday his government will focus on fighting militants, securing borders and strengthening the military with the help of the international community to stabilize the OPEC oil-producing country.

Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq, whose government was approved by parliament on Sunday, told Reuters he wanted to continue with a deal to end an oil port occupation by former rebels. But he said he would keep negotiating if the accord to free up the four oil terminals collapsed.

Maiteeq, a hotel owner and businessman educated in Britain, said he did not expect Libya to turn to borrowing to cover its budget needs though his new government was still studying its financial needs and options.

Libya’s third prime minister since March, Maiteeq was voted into office with the backing of the country’s Muslim Brotherhood. But he has been opposed by anti-Islamist factions competing for influence in the chaotic North African state.

Reporting by Patrick Markey and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.