FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Protesters threaten operation of Western Libya's main oil refinery
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 28, 2012 / 8:38 PM / in 5 years

Protesters threaten operation of Western Libya's main oil refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Protests outside western Libya’s main oil refinery could shut down operations, causing a shortage of petrol in the country’s capital, the deputy oil minister said.

Omar Shakmak said that while the Zawiya Oil Refinery Company was still operational, protests by wounded veterans demanding government compensation could cause a stoppage in fuel distribution.

Panicking Tripoli residents formed long queues at petrol stations on Wednesday night as they anticipated a possible gasoline shortage.

Reporting By Ali Shuaib; Writing by Hadeel Al-Shalchi; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.