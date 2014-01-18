Libyan air force attacks unruly militias in south: ministry

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya is using its air force to try to end unrest in the remote south that it blames on forces loyal to ousted ruler Muammar Gaddafi, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

Parliament earlier put the army on alert after gunmen stormed an air force base near the southern city of Sabha, the scene of days of clashes between rival armed groups.

“A force was readied, then aircraft moved and took off and dealt with the targets,” Defence Ministry spokesman Abdul-Raziq al-Shabahi told reporters in Tripoli.