Libya closes Benghazi airport due to fighting - director

A militia stands guard in front of the entrance to the February 17 militia camp after Libyan irregular forces clashed with them in the eastern city of Benghazi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Libyan authorities closed the airport in the eastern city of Benghazi on Friday because of fighting between irregular forces of the self-declared Libyan National Army and Islamist militants, the airport’s director said.

“We have closed the airport for the safety of passengers as there were clashes in the city. The airport will be reopened depending on the security situation,” Ibrahim Farkash, director of Benghazi’s Benina airport, told Reuters.