Libya closes Benghazi airport due to fighting - director

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Libyan authorities closed the airport in the eastern city of Benghazi on Friday because of fighting between irregular forces of the self-declared Libyan National Army and Islamist militants, the airport’s director said.
“We have closed the airport for the safety of passengers as there were clashes in the city. The airport will be reopened depending on the security situation,” Ibrahim Farkash, director of Benghazi’s Benina airport, told Reuters.
