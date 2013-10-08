FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. to move 200 Marines to Italy base after Libya raid
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 8, 2013 / 1:08 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. to move 200 Marines to Italy base after Libya raid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will move about 200 Marines to a U.S. base at Sigonella, Italy from one in Spain in the next day or so, U.S. military officials said on Tuesday, bolstering the U.S. ability to respond to any crises after its raid in Libya.

The move comes after a U.S. special operations forces captured a senior al Qaeda figure in Libya on Saturday and whisked him to a warship for questioning.

One U.S. military official called the Marines’ move to Naval Air Station Sigonella a “prudent, precautionary” measure after the Libya raid.

The Marines are part of the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response, which was created after last year’s attack on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya to bolster U.S. response capabilities in north and west Africa.

Libyan militant groups angered by Saturday’s raid have taken to social networking sites to call for revenge attacks on strategic targets, including gas-export pipelines, planes and ships, as well as for the kidnapping of Americans.

In the operation, U.S. special forces seized Nazih al-Ragye, known by his alias Abu Anas al-Liby - a Libyan who is a suspect in the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224 civilians.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by David Brunnstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.