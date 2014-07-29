Islamist forces overrun Benghazi army base after battle: officials

BENGHAZI Libya (Reuters) - Islamist fighters and militants overran a major Libyan army base in the eastern city of Benghazi on Tuesday after a fierce battle involving rockets and warplanes in which at least 30 people were killed.

Special forces troops had to abandon their main camp in southeast Benghazi after coming under sustained attack from a coalition of Islamist fighters and militias, military officials and residents said.

“We have withdrawn from the army base after heavy shelling,” Saiqa Special Forces official Fadel Al-Hassi told Reuters.

A special forces spokesman confirmed Islamist fighters had taken over the base.