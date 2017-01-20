FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car bomb in central Benghazi wounds former interior minister: officials
January 20, 2017 / 5:06 PM / 7 months ago

Car bomb in central Benghazi wounds former interior minister: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - A car bomb in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi killed one person on Friday and wounded 13, including former interior minister Ashour Shuwail, security and medical officials said.

The powerful explosion outside a mosque in Benghazi's central Al-Majouri district after Friday prayers wrecked a number of cars and charred nearby buildings.

The attack came as Khalifa Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) appears close to forcing Islamist-led opponents from their last holdouts after a military campaign that began in 2014.

It was not clear who staged Friday's bombing, but the LNA's rivals have carried out such attacks in Benghazi in the past. In November, a similar blast wounded a prominent tribal leader who had helped the LNA negotiate the takeover of several major oil ports.

Shuwail, who served as police chief in Benghazi after Libya's 2011 uprising, was interior minister between 2012 and 2013.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Catherine Evans

