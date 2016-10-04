BENGHAZI, Libya At least three civilians died and 12 were injured when shells landed in a residential area of the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Tuesday, a hospital official said.

For more than two years, forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar have been fighting Islamists and other opponents in Benghazi, with civilians sometimes caught in the crossfire.

Haftar's forces have made significant gains in recent months but have not been able to secure some areas. They launch regular air strikes against groups holding out in pockets of the city.

Fadel al-Hassi, a spokesman for special forces loyal to Haftar, said the shelling had come from a position occupied by "terrorist groups" without giving further details.

