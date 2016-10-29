FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Ten bodies bearing signs of torture found in Libya's Benghazi: official
October 29, 2016 / 9:50 AM / 10 months ago

Ten bodies bearing signs of torture found in Libya's Benghazi: official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - The bodies of 10 men who appear to have been tortured and shot dead have been found in a suburb of Libya's eastern city of Benghazi, a security official said.

The bodies were found overnight between Thursday and Friday in Benghazi's Shabna district, said Milad al-Zwai, a spokesman for Benghazi's special forces.

For the past two years Benghazi has been the site of a military campaign led by eastern commander Khalifa Haftar against Islamists and other opponents.

After long struggling to make progress, Haftar's forces seized several key neighborhoods earlier this year, though they still have not brought the city under full control.

It was not clear who was responsible for the killings. Only five of the bodies found in Shabna had been identified, but Zwai did not give details.

The area is under the control of Haftar's forces.

In July, 14 bodies with gunshot wounds to the head were found in another Benghazi neighborhood, Laithi, which had been the scene of fierce fighting before Haftar's forces took control of it several months earlier.

(Story refiles to remove extraneous word, paragraph 1.)

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Jason Neely

