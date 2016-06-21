FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Civilians killed in ammunition store blast in Libya
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 21, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

Civilians killed in ammunition store blast in Libya

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - At least 20 civilians were killed on Tuesday in an explosion at an ammunition store in the western Libyan town of Garabulli, a municipal official said.

Mohamed Assayed said the store was under control of an armed group from the city of Misrata, but the group had left their camp after clashing with local residents.

The explosion happened as residents entered the camp, though it was not immediately clear what had triggered the blast.

"The number of casualties is rising and we are working hard to transfer them to nearest hospitals," Assayed said. Some 30 people had been wounded, he said.

A Garabulli resident, who also confirmed the deaths, said the clashes had erupted following a dispute in a shop between locals and a member of the armed group who was refusing to pay.

Following the clashes, some locals protested by blocking the main coastal road between Misrata and Tripoli, Assayed and the resident said. Garabulli is about 50 km (30 miles) east of Tripoli and 140 km west of Misrata.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.