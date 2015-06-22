Car bomb kills four troops near Libya's Benghazi: source

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - A car bomb exploded near Libyan army frontlines just west of Benghazi city on Monday, killing at least four troops and wounding 20 more as part of an Islamist militant assault, a military source said.

For a year, Benghazi has been the center of fighting between forces allied with Libya’s internationally recognized government and various Islamist militant groups. It is one of the frontlines in the North African state’s multi-sided conflict.