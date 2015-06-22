FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car bomb kills four troops near Libya's Benghazi: source
June 22, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

Car bomb kills four troops near Libya's Benghazi: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - A car bomb exploded near Libyan army frontlines just west of Benghazi city on Monday, killing at least four troops and wounding 20 more as part of an Islamist militant assault, a military source said.

For a year, Benghazi has been the center of fighting between forces allied with Libya’s internationally recognized government and various Islamist militant groups. It is one of the frontlines in the North African state’s multi-sided conflict.

Reporting by Ayman Al-Warfalli; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Hugh Lawson

