Libyan forces loyal to renegade general claim Tripoli air strikes: officer
August 18, 2014 / 3:04 PM / 3 years ago

Libyan forces loyal to renegade general claim Tripoli air strikes: officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI Libya (Reuters) - Libyan forces loyal to renegade General Khalifa Haftar are responsible for air strikes in the capital Tripoli, one of his senior officers told Reuters on Monday.

Tripoli residents reported jets flying over the city after midnight followed by explosions, and Libyan media said the aircraft had targeted militias from Misrata which have been battling with a rival group for control of the city.

“We, the operation dignity, officially confirm to have conducted air strikes on some militias’ locations belonging to Misrata militias,” said Haftar’s air defense commander, Saqer al-Jouroushi. He was referring to Haftar’s campaign against Islamists.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
