Militants loyal to Islamic State claim attacks in east Libya: statement
#World News
February 20, 2015 / 3:26 PM / 3 years ago

Militants loyal to Islamic State claim attacks in east Libya: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Militants claiming loyalty to Islamic State said their fighters had been responsible for suicide attacks in the eastern Libyan town of Qubbah on Friday, according to a statement posted on social media.

Some 40 people were killed and 70 others wounded when car bombs exploded in the town of Qubbah, Libyan officials said.

The militants “killed and wounded tens of people in revenge for the bloodshed of Muslims in the city of Derna”, said the statement issued by “Islamic State, Cyrenaica province”.

On Monday, Egypt’s air force bombed suspected Islamic State targets in Derna, a day after the group issued a video showing the execution of 21 Egyptian Coptic Christian workers.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, Ali Abdelaty and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
