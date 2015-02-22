FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State militants claim responsibility for attacks on Iranian ambassador residence, airport
#World News
February 22, 2015 / 2:22 PM / 3 years ago

Islamic State militants claim responsibility for attacks on Iranian ambassador residence, airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Militants claiming loyalty to Islamic State said they were behind attacks on the residence of the Iranian ambassador in Tripoli and the eastern Labraq airport, a group statement on twitter said on Sunday.

Two bombs detonated in front of the residency of the Iranian ambassador in Tripoli on Sunday, while rockets were fired on Labraq airport overnight Friday into Saturday. Nobody was hurt in either attack.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams

