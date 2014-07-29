At least 30 people killed in Libya's Benghazi in heavy fighting

Black plumes of smoke is seen in the vicinity of Camp Thunderbolt, after clashes between militants, former rebel fighters and government forces in Benghazi July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

BENGHAZI Libya (Reuters) - At least 30 people were killed overnight and Tuesday morning in Libya’s eastern city of Benghazi during heavy clashes involving war planes and rockets between government special forces and Islamist fighters, medical sources said.

Fierce fighting in Benghazi, Libya’s second city, and battles between rival militias in the capital, Tripoli, have pushed Libya deeper into chaos, in two weeks of the worst violence since the 2011 civil war ousted Muammar Gaddafi.

“We have received 30 corpses so far,” a medical source told Reuters at Benghazi’s main hospital.