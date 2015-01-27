FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American security contractor among dead in Libya attack: company
#World News
January 27, 2015 / 10:07 PM / 3 years ago

American security contractor among dead in Libya attack: company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An American security contractor working for Virginia-based security firm Crucible LLC was among those killed in an attack on a Libyan hotel on Tuesday, an executive of the firm said.

In confirming the fatality, the executive, Alan John, said the name of the contractor was not being released at this time. He gave no other details.

The State Department confirmed the death of a U.S. citizen in the attack. “We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Libya. We have no additional details to share at this time,” said a senior State Department official who was traveling with Secretary of State John Kerry.

Two heavily armed gunmen stormed a luxury hotel in Tripoli favored by Libyan officials and visiting delegations on Tuesday, killing at least eight people including four foreigners before blowing themselves up with a grenade.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Additional Reporting by Warren Strobel in Ramstein, Germany; Editing by Sandra Maler

