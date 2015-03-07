FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech minister says around 10 foreigners missing after Libya attack
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 7, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 3 years ago

Czech minister says around 10 foreigners missing after Libya attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE/TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Around 10 foreigners are missing after an attack on a Libyan oil field and there is a possibility they have been taken hostage, Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek said on Saturday.

He said the group of workers at the Al-Ghani field included a Czech and an Austrian and others from Bangladesh and the Philippines.

“We are examining the possibility that a kidnapping has taken place,” Zaoralek told Reuters. He said there had been no contact from any group claiming responsibility.

Libya’s state oil company said at least seven foreigners, including an Austrian, a Czech, Filipinos and a national of an unidentified African country were missing.

“Foreigners from an Austrian oil services company, operating in the field, are still missing since the time of the attack, we does not know their fate until this moment,” National Oil Corporation spokesman Mohamed El-Hariri said.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Shadia Nasralla and Feras Bosalum; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.