Guards killed in attack on Libyan oil field by suspected IS militants: spokesman

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Two guards were killed in an attempted attack on an oil field in eastern Libya by suspected Islamic State militants on Saturday, a guards spokesman said.

Ali al-Hassi said guards had repelled the attack on Bayda field, about 250 km (155 miles) south of the major oil terminals of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf. A security official from the nearby town of Maradah said the militants were in a convoy of about 10 vehicles.

Militants loyal to Islamic State have carried out repeated attacks in the area, but have not taken control of any oil facilities.