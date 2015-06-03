FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain, Italy, EU meet Libya govt to discuss unity talks, migrants
June 3, 2015 / 7:48 PM / 2 years ago

Britain, Italy, EU meet Libya govt to discuss unity talks, migrants

Philip Hammond leaves 10 Downing Street as Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron begins to appoint his cabinet after securing a majority goverment, in central London, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Senior officials from Britain, Italy and the European Union met the foreign minister of Libya’s internationally recognized government on Wednesday to discuss the urgency of reaching agreement on a national unity government and efforts to deal with migration and terrorism.

The European Commission said British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond, Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Libya’s Mohamed Dayri took part in the previously unannounced talks, held in Brussels.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

