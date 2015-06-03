Britain, Italy, EU meet Libya govt to discuss unity talks, migrants

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Senior officials from Britain, Italy and the European Union met the foreign minister of Libya’s internationally recognized government on Wednesday to discuss the urgency of reaching agreement on a national unity government and efforts to deal with migration and terrorism.

The European Commission said British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond, Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Libya’s Mohamed Dayri took part in the previously unannounced talks, held in Brussels.