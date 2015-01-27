Frenchman, American among those killed in Tripoli hotel attack: Libyan official

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - A Frenchman and an American national were among the foreign victims killed when gunmen stormed a Tripoli hotel on Tuesday, a Libyan security official said.

Tripoli security spokesman Essam Naas said the Frenchman had been identified by his employee identification badge. He did not give further details, but said the other foreigners were Asian without giving any nationality.

The attack on the luxury Corinthia Hotel was still under investigation and details remain unclear. But Libyan officials said two gunmen set off a car bomb before storming the hotel, killing four foreigners, a security officer and three guards.