Frenchman, American among those killed in Tripoli hotel attack: Libyan official
#World News
January 27, 2015 / 8:57 PM / 3 years ago

Frenchman, American among those killed in Tripoli hotel attack: Libyan official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - A Frenchman and an American national were among the foreign victims killed when gunmen stormed a Tripoli hotel on Tuesday, a Libyan security official said.

Tripoli security spokesman Essam Naas said the Frenchman had been identified by his employee identification badge. He did not give further details, but said the other foreigners were Asian without giving any nationality.

The attack on the luxury Corinthia Hotel was still under investigation and details remain unclear. But Libyan officials said two gunmen set off a car bomb before storming the hotel, killing four foreigners, a security officer and three guards.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami,; Writing by Patrick Markey, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
