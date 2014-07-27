FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France urges nationals to leave Libya due to security situation
July 27, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

France urges nationals to leave Libya due to security situation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France on Sunday called on all French nationals to leave Libya, which in the last two weeks has descended into its deadliest violence since the 2011 war that ousted Muammar Gaddafi.

“All our nationals are invited to get in touch as quickly as possible with our embassy in Tripoli,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The United States evacuated its embassy in Libya on Saturday, driving diplomats across the border into Tunisia under heavy military escort after escalating clashes near the embassy compound in Tripoli.

Reporting by Michel Rose and John Irish; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
