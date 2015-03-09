FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Libyan top commander Haftar vows to continue 'fight against terrorism'
March 9, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Libyan top commander Haftar vows to continue 'fight against terrorism'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The new top army commander of Libya’s official government, Khalifa Haftar, said on Monday his forces would continue a fight against “terrorists” in the oil producer.

“We remind the world that our army is fighting terrorism on its behalf,” Haftar told the country’s elected parliament, according to a video posted on social media. He was speaking as he was sworn in by the House of Representatives.

Haftar did not mention a U.N. mediation trying to end the country’s conflict where two rival governments and parliaments fight for control.

Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Ralph Boulton

